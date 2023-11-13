We show you how to add friends and invite them to our group in the recent remake of MW3 and even be able to play with them split screen or in private games.

The multiplayer of the flagship FPS saga Activision is already a classic among its millions of players, this is not very different in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which has many online and social options so that we can play together with other players or friends in many game modes, regardless of the platform, in addition to the private games with split screen function.

In this guide we are going to review how to access these social options, how to add friends, how to invite players to our group or start private games.

Play with friends

To play with friends it will be as simple as knowing the social section of the gamea section found in the start pause menuaccessible from the “Options” button on the remote (the three bars). Now you have to follow several steps:

The first thing is that If you do not have friends added, we will have to do this step first.an option in sight in which It will ask us for the friend’s ID (they can be invited regardless of the platform). Once our friends have accepted the request, also within this social menu, we can move on to the inviting them part.

In the Social menu, go to your current group and select the option that says “Invite players”. Press X (on PlayStation) or A (on Xbox) to invite players who are connected from your available list. accept and join our group.

you can play any online game mode with them (or private game)you will enter the queue together and even on the same team (if the mode is team-based).

How to play split screen

In any of the main MW3 menus, you can We will see the option to connect another controller or keyboard, this will automatically detect a second player. This second player can enter to play split screen with us in the most basic modes, but he has to connect with his account to be able to play online modes.

