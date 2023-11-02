Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its many accessibility options allow you to play in black and white “Spider-Man Noir” style, thanks to this trick seen on Reddit.

Spider-Man Noir is one of the most beloved variants of the wall-crawler by fans, especially after his role in the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with the voice of Nicolas Cage.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a suit based on Spider-Man Noir, the dark Spider-Man of the Great Depression of 1933, was incorporated into the universe. Marvel Noircreated by David Hine, Fabrice Sapolsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico in 2009.

A Reddit user has shared this trick, using the visual accessibility options of the PlayStation 5 game, can give the game a very cool visual filter reminiscent of the movie. And it is very simple.

First of all, how to unlock the suit Spider-Man Noir de Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? It’s quite simple, but you won’t be able to do it as soon as you start the game: it has to be when you reach the level 22a level that you will reach almost without realizing it by completing the main and secondary missions.

Then you will have to buy it: costs 50 components and 4 city tokens:

Components:

Crimes TAYVSM Requests EMF Experiments Spider-Bots Hunter Hideouts

city ​​tokens:

Marko Memories Photo Sessions Brooklyn Visions Requests (only with Miles Morales)

By unlocking this suit, or those of Miles Morales from the movies, you also unlock the movie animation filter, which you can leave on or off in the settings menu, which we explain below.

Trick to play in “Marvel Noir” mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Press the pause button and enter Settings, then Video.

At the bottom, in High Contrast Optionsactivate the option High Contrast Backgroundwhich will turn it “gray and black”.

There are other optional settings. To make all characters are silhouettes except Spider-Manand that way it stands out on the screen, in High Contrast Options you can leave the Shading of the Hero and Allies and activate shading for NPCs and enemies (set it to black or white, whichever you prefer).

Optional: the option doesn’t hurt either comic effects in the Screen Effects section.

Are you already playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5? If so, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to get the Home Run trophy, and How to get the Miles and Phin science trophy, and how to adjust the balance controls.