The Steam Deck It has become the perfect console for many players, and taking into account its possibilities, it is quite normal that more than one person comes up with crazy ideas to fulfill. For example, giving life to those wonderful MS-DOS games that destroyed more than one keyboard in the 80s. Do you want play MS-DOS games and you don’t know how? DOS_deck it’s the solution.

The MS-DOS emulator that runs in the browser

Far from using complex emulators that require entering Steam Deck desktop mode, what DOS_deck proposes is even much simpler, since it is a webapp that we can run directly on Steam OS without downloading, install or configure anything. The idea is to offer a modern and intuitive interface from which you can play classics without having to execute commands or anything similar.

The only thing we will need is to complete some previous steps so that we can run the website, since otherwise it will be impossible to access it from the console.

How to install DOS_deck on the Steam Deck

More than installing, what you have to do is configure a series of parameters in the console so that everything works correctly. The first thing you should do is install a compatible browserya sea Chrome o Edge.

Go to Desktop Mode by pressing the Steam button, then pressing Power and then Switch to Desktop. Open the Discovery Software Center (the app store) Navigate to Apps > Internet > Browsers Choose from Chrome o Edge

When you have one of these two browsers installed, return to the desktop, click on the Start button > Internet And right-click on Chrome/Edge Select Send to Steam Select the desired browser and click on Add Selected Programs Return to the start menu , System > Console (Konsole) Now we need the installed browser to have access to the Steam Deck built-in controller, so we will run the following command: To Chrome: flatpak override –user –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.google.Chrome

Para Edge: flatpak override –user –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edge Open Steam Search for Chrome or Edge and right-click to select Properties Change the name to DOS_deck In the startup parameters add: –window-size= 1200,800 –kiosk «https://dosdeck.com» Restart the Steam Deck Search for DOS_deck in your library and select Manage > Controller LAyout Select Search Settings Z Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad > Apply Settings > OK

You would now have DOS_deck perfectly configured and ready to run.

What games can I play?

The library currently offered by DOS_deck is based on free games and free demos, so there is no pirated content. There is the option of being able to purchase some games directly from the menu, and its creator assures that in the future we will be able to upload our own games to the system, although he has not specified when it will be possible.

So for now this is the easiest way to play MS-DOS games from your Steam Deck.