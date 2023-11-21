If you’re stuck in the forest maze in Super Mario RPG, here’s how to beat the maze and reach a secret area with extra treasures.

Forest mazes are a common theme in Nintendo games. Almost every Zelda game has its own version of the “lost forest,” a branching maze where you’ll get lost if you don’t know how to move forward.

Super Mario RPGthe remake of the Super Nintendo classic that never came out in Europe, also has a cursed forest, where it is easy to get lost if you don’t guess the pattern.

This is an area from the beginning of the game, when you are chasing Geno. There will come a point where the path divides into three paths. In this Super Mario RPG guide we explain how to overcome the forest maze and advance in the Nintendo Switch game.

As we said, in this maze (which has one of the most famous melodies in the game) you have to chase Geno. There are five screens in total with three paths, and if you don’t choose the right paths in the right order, you’ll go back to the beginning.

You’ll be able to tell the right path by looking at the route Geno takes, but if you get lost, these are the directions to follow:

Right Back Back Right Left

This is the correct path for the Super Mario RPG forest maze, but there is another secret in this forest where you will find several treasures. This route will be told to you by a Toad in Pink Town, after you “steal” the items from his house (and talk to him to apologize).

The route is the following:

Left Left Back Right

In this way, you will reach a secret room where you can find various useful objects for your adventure, such as mushrooms or flowers.

Super Mario RPG is now on sale on Switch. “It is the perfect combination between the role of the classic Final Fantasy and the wealth of originality and sense of humor of the Mario games.”

“As a remake it falls somewhat short, but for us, who were not able to play it in its original version, it is quite a gift,” we say in our review of Super Mario RPG.

If you want more information, here we explain how to enter the secret casino in Super Mario RPG, how to get the Alert Ring and which upgrade bonus is best for each character.