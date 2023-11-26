The files HEIC (High Efficiency Image Format) have emerged as an efficient solution to capture and store high-quality images without taking up excessive space. However, when it comes to viewing or editing these files on the Windows 11 operating system, this can become a challenge.

Thank goodness that the entire world of technology is advancing in leaps and bounds and today it is already possible to open HEIC files in Windows 11, in addition to being able to compress them to JPEG if that is what you like the most.

Below you will see how to open HEIC files in Windows and how to convert them to JPEG format.

With the practical steps in the following lines you will see how you can handle your HEIC files fluidly and make the most of your images in any context.

Open HEIC files in Windows:

What is a HEIC file?

The files HEIC (High Efficiency Image Format) They are image files such as JPEG, PNG or BMP, some of which are used every now and then.

The difference is that HEIC images are encoded with HEVCwhich is most commonly used to compress videos in real time, but which also works for photography files, being very effective.

HEIC image files They do not take up much storage space and are of high qualityso they are highly recommended.

Both Apple iPhones and iPads take photos on the HEIF image format by default, photos that have the file extension HEIC.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 cannot natively open these types of files, but with a few small steps you can get them to open without any problem. In addition, they can be transformed into JPEG, a more affordable format in this sense.

How to open HEIC files in Windows

To theOpen HEIC files in Windows you have to follow a series of steps, since natively there is no way for you to see these types of files:

Enter the extension HEIF Image Extensions and click on Get In Store app. Now it will take you directly to the Windows application store and there you just have to click Obtain. From this moment you will have it installed on your computer.

Now, when you open an HEIC image in the Photos app, you’ll be able to view it just like you would any other image file, such as JPEG, PNG, GIF, or BMP.

Windows File Explorer will also automatically display thumbnails for all HEIC image files.

In case you come across any video on HEVC formatwhich is the HEIC of video, you will also have a way to see them, using the VLC player:

Enter the VLC website and click on Download VLC. Download the EXE file pop-up and follow the instructions until it is installed. Once on your computer, go to the HEIV file in question, right-click on it, and click To open with. So choose VLC. At first it should read the file without problems. If not, it will offer you the opportunity to install some codecs to be able to perform this action.

How to convert from HEIC to JPEG

Another possibility you have is to convert HEIC files to JPEG, a fairly common practice, since until not too long ago it was the most convenient way to interact with files that had this type of extension, with JPEG being one of the most used. by all users.

Los The steps you must follow to convert HEIC files to JPEG are extremely simpleusing a third-party tool:

The application you must install is CopyTrans HEIC for Windows. Once inside your website, click on Download, will cause an EXE file to download to your computer. Run said file and follow the instructions until it is fully installed on your computer. Now, to convert HEIC to JPEG, you just have to right-click on the file and select Convert to JPEG with CopyTrans. This will automatically cause the same photo to appear in that same folder, but in JPEG format.

In summary, the arrival of HEIC files means that photographs take up little space and have very good image quality, although their expansion is not as great as JPEG or PNG, among others.

Although Windows, not exactly compatible at first, has solutions available that pave the way to an experience exactly the same as the rest of the image extensions, either keeping it or converting it to JPEG.

This article has helped you to know how to open HEIC files in Windows or convert them to JPEG. This ensures that files of this type on your computer are accessible and functional.