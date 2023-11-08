No one is unaware at this point that Gmail is the most popular email service in the world, in part thanks to its association with Android, the most used operating system. However, there are also those who wonder how to open Gmail from another mobile phone, for example the iPhone.

Of course you can access your Gmail account from any device, regardless of the operating system in question. There are several ways to do it and all of them are perfectly valid, although some are more complicated than others.

Below we explain and list them all, from the most basic to the most complex. This way you will not be left without power again enter Gmail from your mobileeven if the method you usually use doesn’t work.

How to open Gmail email on another device

DepositPhotos

The first method is obviously the simplest. Google Mail has an official application for iOS and Android, and it is quite complete.

On Android it comes pre-installed in the system, so if for some reason you can’t find it, look for it carefully because it is necessarily installed on your mobile. You can also install it on iPhone and iPad, and you just have to go to the App Store to download it.

It is the easy way to access Gmail from your mobile. You just have to open it and enter your email and password. In the case of Android, it will automatically synchronize with the Google account that you used to configure your mobile the first time you turned it on.

Check that you have the latest version of the Gmail app. Open the Gmail application on your mobile or tablet. Tap the icon Menu which is at the top left. Next to your username, tap the down arrow. Touch Add Account. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen. Once you’ve added the account, you can access it from the official Gmail app on any device.

Gmail web, even on mobile devices

The second way of open Gmail on mobile It is preferred by some users. It involves opening the web version from the browser, be it Chrome, Opera, Firefox or any other.

The version of Gmail that appears adapts to the smartphone screen format, although it is not as intuitive as the application. In addition, now you do have to log in with your username and password from Android and iOS, as well as from your computer. To do this, follow the following steps:

Go to the Gmail website. Enter the email address associated with your Google account and your password. If you are already logged in and want to change accounts, select Use another account. If a Gmail presentation appears instead of the home screen, tap Log in (in the upper right corner). Remember to log out of Gmail when using a public or shared computer.

Outlook, Yahoo Mail and other managers to view Gmail emails

Depositphotos

Finally, an alternative to open your Gmail email on Android and iPhone which is not bad at all. It’s about taking your tray and transplanting it into another third-party application, an email manager.

These email managers are quite popular on PC, although not so much on mobile phones. However, there is a wide variety available, and that includes Outlook and Yahoo Mail, two email services that have lost steam against Gmail.

If you want, you can make your Outlook email your Gmail inbox as well. Let’s say it is a merger of several services into one.

Other email managers too They add functions such as protecting access to email with PIN or more robust encryption of all your correspondence. In addition to the aforementioned services, it is worth highlighting Blue Mail, Aqua Mail and Proton Mail.

To open Gmail on any other device, you only need to enter your Google account username and password and that’s it, you can see your inbox anywhere, whether in the official app, a third-party application on your computer from the browser. Web.