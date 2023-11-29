Yes, we know: it is the summary of all years and has little science. Even so, there are those who have never tried to make a summary with the most heard of your Spotify in 2023 and those who directly do not remember how to do it and want to quickly refresh their memory by knowing the simple ones Steps to give. Whatever your case, you are more than welcome to this quick article to catch up and show off your musical taste. Forward.

Annual summary fever

Every year the main interaction platforms social They allow us to summarize our year. Whether it’s Instagram (with our best photos), Facebook (with the most notable comments or most frequent contacts) or Spotify (with the most listened to music), they all allow us to look back and remember what the last 12 months have been like on their network.

Many times with this we get big surprises: perhaps we did not imagine that one of our images from the feed could sneak into the most viewed on Insta in the last year or we realize how much we have heard a song or artist to the point of having it in the top 5 listeners.

Exactly the latter is what you will be able to verify now thanks to the famous Wrapped de Spotify. Always around these dates, the streaming music platform offers its users the possibility of making a compilation of the most listened to of the year, thanks to which you can obtain a list of the five artists most listened to by you and the five songs that you listen to the most. you have played on loop.

A nice and curious way to review our I like musicals and that people love to share later on social networks – as you are probably already seeing in your Stories, for example.

If you also want to do it, we explain the steps to follow.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 and how to share it

As we mentioned at the beginning, the procedure is extremely simple and only requires your “login” to obtain the results about how your year has been. These are the steps you should know for later share it on the social network you choose (if you want):

Enter the app de Spotify from your phone and make sure you are logged in to your account. Right on the main screen you will see a box to put «Tu Wrapped 2023». Tap on it. You will get several images as “Instagram Stories”. Let them pass or tap on the right area of ​​the screen to go to the next one. Halfway through the “stories” your listens will begin to appear in order and after that the summary of the top 5. In the final “story” you will see that a appears “Share” button. Choose the color you want for your summary card and tap the aforementioned button. You will see a preview of how it looks and all the options for social networks to share: Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, X, WhatsApp and even the simple option to download it.

Another way to access these options is by entering the «Wrapped» button which is now displayed in a top bar of the app, in the upper right corner. Entering this section you will see many more options such as access to the artists you have listened to, the possibility of seeing your summary as stories again and many more options related to your activity during 2023.

If you are in a web browser from your PC, you can also enter Spotify and look for the «Tu wrapped 2023» or if you are already logged in, follow this link (https://www.spotify.com/es/wrapped/).

You’re going to be entertained for a long time. All yours.