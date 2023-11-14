Let’s explain to you how to post normal photos and videos only to your best friends on Instagram, an option that is now beginning to reach some users. At the moment, we have been able to do it in one of our accounts in the iOS app, so it may take a while to reach all users of all operating systems.

Instagram allows you to create a list of best friends. With this, until now you could make some stories you publish limited to them, but now you can also do it with normal publications. This will make your normal posts are private only for the people you have on this list, even if your account is completely public.

Posting only for Instagram best friends





The first thing you have to do is start making a normal post on Instagram. To do this, on the main screen or on your profile screen, click on the + button to create a post, and in the bottom bar choose the option Publication. Then, choose the photo or video you want to post only to your best friends list.





Now, click on the Next button, and in the next step edit the photo as you want with common editing options always available. Once you have the photo to your liking, click on Next again.





You will arrive at the screen where you can configure the details of your post, such as adding the caption, tagging people, or adding music and your location. On this screen, you have to click on the option Audience, which by default will be configured for everyone. If this option does not appear, you will have to wait for it to be activated after a few days.





When you click on the Audiences button, you can choose between sharing this publication with all the users who follow you or select the option to publish it only with the Best friends that you have configured.





Under Best Friends you have the indicator of how many you have added to this list, and if you click on this indicator you can add or remove contacts from the list. This is something that you will also be able to do from the settings to be able to correctly limit who sees this type of publications.

In Xataka Basics | Hacked account guide: how to prevent and recover your Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or WhatsApp account