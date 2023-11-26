Technology has revolutionized the way we interact with public services, making everything much more convenient. One of the most notable examples is the possibility of making an appointment for Social Security through the Internet, which simplifies and speeds up the relationship with this government agency.

The Requesting an appointment online opens a range of opportunities to more efficiently manage a lot of matters related to Social Security. It is no longer necessary to spend time in queues or make phone calls, because with a few clicks you can request a day to be attended to.

From requesting benefits, pension procedures, sick leave management and more, all this can be managed through this digital platform.

The best thing about requesting an appointment for Social Security online, using the Internet, lies in its accessibility 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. But not only that, but you will have the opportunity to choose the date and time that best suits you.

If you are not sure how to perform this task, you should continue reading because you will be able to know how to make an appointment for Social Security onlinein addition to knowing what steps you can take:

How to request an appointment online for Social Security

Making an appointment for Social Security is much easier than you can imagine at first.

You can request it by having in your possession a digital certificate, the eDNI or a key, whether permanent or temporary.

In addition, there is also the possibility of achieving this for those people who do not have any type of online identification, although the process is more tedious as they have to complete many data fields.

The steps you must follow to make an appointment for Social Security online son:

After that you must choose the option Appointment for benefits and other proceduresto click on the symbol + from the right. If you do not have any type of digital identifier, then choose the one that ends with Without Certificate. For those who do have a digital certificate, eDNI or key, you must click on the + of the option that ends with (INSS). Next, click on the button Obtain. Now you can access with your digital identification or you will have to complete a series of data to access if you cannot identify yourself online. From here you only have to follow the steps that you see on the screen, so that at the end you reach a part where you can choose the day and time of your appointment.

For what procedures can you make an online appointment at Social Security?

Thanks to the Social Security Electronic Headquarters you will be able to make a series of queries and request prior appointments for different parts.

Basically, the difference, in addition to the functions, is whether you do it through a digital identifier or not.

Without certificate

Pensions and other INSS benefits: This is where the Social Security Information and Attention Centers (CAISS) benefit procedures will take place. You will have to provide information such as your name and surname, ID, mobile phone, the reason for the appointment and the center. Social Security benefit procedures: if the procedure you want to do is related to pensions, certificates, the minimum vital income, disabilities, etc. This is where you should enter. In addition to your information, you will need a Social Security number. Navy Social Institute: If you are a sea worker, you must carry out the procedures through this section. Like the previous ones, it needs your personal data.

With certificate

You will be able to make an appointment for procedures related to benefits in the Social Security Attention and Information Centers (CAISS)but in this case you will be able to use a digital certificate, eDNI or key, whether temporary or permanent. Navy Social Institute with certificate: exactly the same as in the previous case, but with the advantage of being able to use the digital certificate or any of the other methods. Consult or delete previous quotes: You will be able to check if you have any prior appointments for future days and even delete one that you will not be able to attend.

Ultimately, the possibility of Making an appointment for Social Security online has transformed the way we manage our fulfillment with the administration. Thanks to these types of advances, long waits and in-person procedures have become much more efficient and convenient for users.

The fact of taking advantage of technology for the benefit of better organization and comfort for the user who has to interact and make an appointment for Social Security, has meant a before and after, which little by little more and more people are using.

In short, making an appointment for Social Security online is a much more interesting option than going to the office on duty, waiting hours to be attended to or having to call by phone, hoping that an operator can give you the exact day. what do you need.