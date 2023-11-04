In the kitchen, there are simple and delicious dishes that satisfy mealtime cravings. One of those tasty delights is the French omelet.

It is a classic dish, easy to prepare and that usually leaves everyone satisfied. However, Turning this tables can be a challenge. and often ends up leaving a mess behind.

If you want to prepare the best French omelet without oil or a frying pan, but most importantly, without staining anything in the kitchen, there is a trick to do it.

Applying this method, which is going viral on social networks, will allow you to enjoy this dish without complications.

This is how you can prepare a French omelette without a frying pan

The trick is to use a plastic food preservation bag, those that have an airtight seal at the top, this is the main point of this curious method to make a French omelet without staining anything:

Place two shelled eggs inside the bag and close it perfectly. It is important that you check that there are no spills. Mix the eggs with your hands to beat them properly. Once the above is done you can add the ingredients that you like the most to complement your omelet. It can be grated cheese, pepper or tomato, whatever you like best. Close the bag and knead again to make sure all the elements are well distributed. Now, put the bag, completely closed, into boiling water. This cooking process It will allow the tortilla to take shape without the need to use a frying pan or oil.. The recommended time is 12 to 13 minutes, although it may vary depending on the size of the tortilla and the ingredients you use. If at the end of this time, the egg has not cooked, simply leave it for a few more minutes until it reaches the desired consistency.

With this simple process, you will have a French omelette without having to use or stain any panbut neither will you have oil nor will you leave stains in the kitchen.

The great advantage is that you can prepare several tortillas simultaneously, depending on the number of bags that fit in the pot with hot water.