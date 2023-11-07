Suara.com – TikTok is now the most popular social media in Indonesia and even the world. This short video platform from China is the main choice for telling stories, showing creativity and finding entertainment.

Unfortunately, social media is not free from problems, one of which is negative comments that are often left by irresponsible users. Luckily there is a way to limit comments on TikTok to present a positive online world.

The comments column on TikTok is different from other social media, because it encourages users to interact with each other because they can reply directly with videos.

Therefore, it would be a shame if it was damaged by indecent, rude and even spam comments. Here’s how to limit comments on TikTok

Limit commenters

Open the TikTok application Go to Profile Select the three line menu in the right corner of the screen Tap the Settings and privacy option Select Privacy Go to Comments and select one of three options there Select Everyone to allow all TikTok users to leave comments on your video Followers to allow only followers to leave comments Followers who follow back to Allows only followers who follow you to comment. Nobody if you don’t want comments on uploaded videos

Comment filters

Open the TikTok application Go to Profile Select the three line menu in the right corner of the screen Tap the Settings and privacy option Select Privacy Under Comment filter, activate the Filter all comments setting If you activate Filter all comments, then the comments on your video will be hidden

Filter spam and offensive comments

Open the TikTok application Go to Profile Select the three-line menu in the right corner of the screen Tap the Settings and privacy option Select Privacy Under Comment filter, enable the Spam and offensive comments filter setting

Filter words

Open the TikTok application Go to Profile Select the three line menu in the right corner of the screen Tap the Settings and privacy option Select Privacy Under Comment filter, activate the Keyword filter setting Tap Add keywords and enter keywords to filter, then comments containing those words will then be hidden

That’s how to limit comments on TikTok. Hope it is useful.