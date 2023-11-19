Suara.com – Long awaited, now WhatsApp allows users to leave groups without notification. Interesting to try, here’s how to leave a WhatsApp group without getting caught.

Previously, WhatsApp had introduced a new feature that allowed users to leave a group without other members knowing.

Usually, when someone leaves a WhatsApp group, a notification will appear on the chat page informing them that the person has left the group.

However, with this new feature, these notifications will no longer appear, so users can leave the group silently. Below is a review of how to leave a WhatsApp group without getting caught.

How to leave a WhatsApp group without getting caught

Open the WhatsApp application on your phoneOpen the chat room of the group you want to leaveTap the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screenSelect the “More” or “More” optionSelect the “Leave group” or “Exit group” optionConfirm that you want to leave the group by tapping option “Leave group” or “Exit group” once again

After following these steps, you will leave the WhatsApp group silently and no notification will appear in the group chat room.

As a note, keep in mind that group admins will still receive notifications when someone leaves the group. However, there will be no notifications to fellow group members when you follow this method of leaving a WhatsApp group without getting caught.