Teleworking arrived in the middle of the pandemic and was mandatory for everyone and, although many companies have taken steps back in this regard, most of us have the option of working from home some day of the week. How can you deal with calls, work video calls and your true-wireless headphones?

The vast majority of headphones They do not have their own autonomy of 8 hours in video callswhich also uses the microphone for calls and consumes more than just listening to music.

This video calling situation is common for many people and what we do not take into account is that in most situations it can be treated confidential informationhence we should use headphones in addition to not disturbing the rest of the house.

If you are one of those who uses true-wireless headphones, the kind that you keep in a little box to recharge, you have surely found yourself in the position of finishing a couple of video calls and the headphones are already asking for a box.

Here I offer two simple solutions and perhaps so obvious that many of us do not even think about achieving that autonomy that manufacturers announce in a sibylline way.

The first of them is only put them on during the video call, and as soon as you hang up, put them in the box. Most headphones have a fast charging system for when they have low battery that will mean that in 5-10 minutes you will have autonomy for another hour of video calling.

If you think that this solution is a bit of a headache since if the video calls take longer, I have the second solution, which is the one I use on a daily basis.

Use only one earphone and when it runs out of battery you put on the other one from the box and 100% charged and you charge the one you were using. This way, using them independently you will never run out of battery.

As we can see, they are basic solutions, perhaps a bit of a truism, that will allow you to use the very popular true-wireless headphones in your daily work life from home.

There is always the option of use wired headphones, but they take away our flexibility and we will have to leave them on the table if we have to get up and go to the bathroom, the phone or the kitchen at some point. Mental note.- Remember to mute your microphone in these cases.

This way you continue to maintain that privacy From the video call, you can hear your surroundings or if an Amazon delivery person brings you a package and you can do it throughout the work day by exchanging headphones without problem.