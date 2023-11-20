For most workers and entrepreneurs, legality and regulation are fundamental pillars, which is why you may have ever wondered how to know online if you are properly registered in the Industry, so as not to have any problems.

The digitalization of many government processes has simplified and been of great help when searching for information or making arrangements.

Whether you are an experienced entrepreneur, taking your first steps in the business world, or are a freelancer working alone, understanding how to take advantage of technology to verify your status with the authorities is important to avoid any kind of future problems.

Today you will learn to use digital resources that will allow you to verify your status within Social Security and thus know if you are registered in Industry.

You will no longer have to deal with endless bureaucratic procedures or in-person visits to government offices, since, instead, you will have the Internet as your ally for the vast majority of situations. Find out how Know online if you are registered in Industry:

How to know online if you are registered in Industry

To know if I am registered with Industry, you must follow a series of very simple steps that will help you know under which regime you are registered with social security.

The steps to follow are the following:

Scroll down until you find Worker’s current status report, place where you should click. To find this option faster, press Control + F (having the Google Chrome browser) and write said title so that the program itself will automatically take you wherever it is. In the drop-down menu that you will see, select the option In own name (it usually comes by default) and then press the yellow button called Get Access. This is when you should identify yourself well. Permanent Cl@ve, Cl@ve PIN, Via SMS and DNIe or certificate. The easiest thing is to do it by Digital Certificate, although you should know that not all of these Certificates are compatible with Social Security. If it happens that you cannot enter through the Certificate, the quickest thing is to use Via SMS. When using this method, it will ask you for your DNI number, your date of birth and a mobile number to which they will send you. 6 digits that you must enter so that it allows you to continue. Once the Electronic Office has accepted your identity, you will enter a window where you must click on Current Situation Report of the Worker. At that precise moment is when you will see a report with your personal data where you will also be able to see the situation you are in. You must pay attention to the column Situationplace where I should put ALTAand then look where it says Regime.

Registration in the Industrial Registry

In addition to knowing what the situation is in Social Security so that you are sure that you have the correct regime and the correct registration, something totally essential to be able to continue working without having problems with the Public Administration, it would also be advisable Know if you must register in the Industrial Registry.

Those self-employed workers or companies that are going to open an establishment and are going to have an activity that is industrial in nature or provide services to industrial activity must register in the Industrial Registry. In addition, they are authorized agents to collaborate with public administrations in matters of industrial safety and quality.

This registration must be carried out in the Autonomous Community where it corresponds, presenting the following documentation:

Official application document of inscription. National identity document (DAYS) Facilities project signed and endorsed at the corresponding Official College; or writing of the characteristics of the facilities if it is not necessary to present the project. Electrical installations bulletin signed by the authorized installer. Economic-industrial project. Justification of hygienic-sanitary conditions. Proof of payment of fees corresponding, if applicable.

In conclusion, it is no longer necessary to immerse yourself in a labyrinth of procedures and bureaucratic paperwork to know what your Social Security situation is, and thus obtain crucial information about the legal status of your company, to ensure that you comply with all relevant regulations. .

In addition to convenience and efficiency, the transparency that this online approach provides encourages information and, therefore, avoiding future problems that could be caused by not knowing the situation you are in.

So, if you are still wondering “How to know online if I am registered in the industry”you just have to follow the steps you have read and you will know what your situation is without delay.