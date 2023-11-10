Virtual SIM cards, known as eSIM, have become an option to consider for all those who do not want to carry two mobile phones at the same time, but do not want to give up the benefits of having two phone numbers. In recent months, they have also become essential for most travelers. Since they allow us to connect from anywhere in the world with different rates that, in most cases, are more profitable than those offered by traditional operators.

To start using them, it is as simple as selecting one of the different operators that offer us this service, choosing the rate that best suits our needs and, subsequently, downloading our profile to be able to install it on our iPhone. However, if it is the first time we carry out this process, doubts may arise during it. Below, we detail step by step how to install an eSIM on iPhone.

How to install an eSIM on iOS

There are different ways to install a virtual SIM card on our iPhone. We are going to detail which are the most used options, but it is possible that depending on the operator from which we contract the service, there may be alternative routes.

Scan the QR code

This is the method most used by most of the operators that offer us this service. Once we have purchased our eSIM with the company in question, we must go to the Settings menu and, subsequently, select the Mobile Data option. Once all the options are displayed, we have to look for Add eSIM.

Once we click on this option, the iPhone will offer us the possibility of transferring the profile from a nearby iPhone or using a QR code. This second option is the one that interests us. We have to scan the code provided to us by the operator and begin the activation process.

To do this, we have to return to the Settings menu and, in this case, go to the Cellular network option. At this point, we have to select the eSIM that we have already installed previously and, from that moment, we can start using the service normally.

Use the operator’s app

Depending on the operator we choose, it is possible that we can also carry out this process through its own application, having everything 100% automated. In this case, we will have to download the application of the operator in question and follow all the steps it offers us. Which, in most cases, consists of paying the fee and waiting for the configuration process to be carried out after having downloaded the operator’s profile.

In this case, our device may ask us for an activation code. If this is our case, this code must be present in the application itself. If this is not the case, we will have to contact them to request the code.

Transfer from another iPhone

In the event that we have previously downloaded the eSIM profile on another iPhone, Apple’s own smartphone will be able to guide us throughout the entire process. When we click on the Add eSIM option, we will have the option to Transfer from a nearby iPhone, as shown in the screenshot that we have previously attached.

In order to carry out the transfer successfully, we have to make sure that the other iPhone is nearby, unlocked and with Bluetooth activated. In addition, it is also essential that you have the version of iOS 16 or later. Otherwise, the transfer cannot be carried out automatically.

This option will not only allow us to save a large amount of time. But it will also help us avoid any possible human error that may occur during the configuration process. So it is a recommended option over any other alternative, since everything is automated.

Enter data manually

Another option is to enter the data manually. This should be the last option, since the process is somewhat more tedious. However, if we enter the data provided by our operator correctly, we will not have any problems when configuring the eSIM as we should.

In this case, we must follow the following route: Settings – Mobile Data – Add mobile plan and, subsequently, manually enter the data that our operator must have previously provided us with.

Can a physical SIM be converted to an eSIM?

The benefits that eSIMs provide us cause many users to wonder if it is possible to convert a traditional SIM into an eSIM. In this way, we will avoid dependence on our smartphone with this small plastic card. Many operators have already begun to accept this option and the iPhone itself can guide us throughout the entire process.

To do this, we must go to the settings of our iPhone and then select the Mobile Data option. Once there, if our operator allows us to convert our SIM, the option to convert to eSIM will appear. If you do not offer this service, we will not be able to continue with the process.

In case of compatibility, we only have to click on the Convert mobile plan option and, automatically, we will have the profile installed on our iPhone. It is worth knowing that the SIM card will be deactivated from that moment on and, to complete the process, it will be necessary to restart the iPhone.