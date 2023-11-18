With this simple configuration, you will have a huge budget in career mode so you can sign the best EA Sports FC 24 footballers.

Career mode is one of the fundamental stops of EA Sports FC 24 and the truth is that it allows us to take our favorite team to the top or even try it with a more modest team.

However, if we want to prosper properly in the EA Sports FC 24 career modeyou must grow economically gradually season by season.

Thanks to the budget, we can sign promising young players that we can then resell in the future, or directly get stars who can give a boost to our current team.

However, there is a way to increase the budget to sign new players in EA Sports FC 24’s career mode from the beginning, and it is a configuration that is often left aside.

How to increase your transfer budget in EA Sports FC 24 career mode

We will be able to have a very interesting budget to sign big stars even from the first season that we play career mode.

To do this we must have the financial acquisition option activated, which can be done in the career mode settings.

First what you must do is select manager career in the main menu of the game. Then go to the team update screen and select or create your manager, and then choose the corresponding team you want. In the professional configuration menu, you must go to financial acquisition and enable it. With this you will be able to choose the amount of funds that will be added, and click next. You will be able to add up to 1 billion dollars to the budget when it comes to signings.

While in previous games we were allowed to manually increase the transfer budget with the use of a slider, this option does not exist now.

In any case, with what we have told you, you already have more than enough to start the career mode quite strong.

