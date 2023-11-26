We have more and more WiFi devices at home. Mobile phones, TVs, watches, consoles, speakers, virtual reality glasses… The WiFi connection does not work well and, in many cases, the fault is that we do not have the router properly positioned. Coffee Table Trick Improves WiFi Connection Speed ​​Instantly.

The WiFi connection is a wireless radio signal emitted by the router. This signal has a limited range of just 15 or 20 meters. Besides, dims, or even blocks entirely, depending on obstacles along the way.

Wood, the floor, glass, a mirror, objects of all kinds, slow down the WiFi connection. This produces drops, “stutters” in the signal, and a reduction in connection speed.

The coffee table trick to improve WiFi

Take a look at the place where you have placed the router. Many people put it on the floor, or near the window, or a mirror. They even hide it, because they have it in the living room and it is very ugly.

In other cases it is surrounded by vases, wireless speakers, consoles, and other objects that emit their own signal, and cause interference with the WiFi connection.

There are three keys to instantly increase the WiFi signal, and with it the connection speed, thus reducing cuts and slowdowns: The router should be in a clear place other than the floor, in the center of the house.

And this is where it comes in the coffee table trick. It is possible that the center of the house is in a hallway, or in a bathroom, or in an area where there is nothing. Placing the router on the floor is very ugly. But it can be solved with a small and discreet coffee table, matching the decoration or paint on the walls:

It is important that the table is completely clear: no pots, speakers, or vases.

Being in the center of the house, without obstacles, and at a high height from the ground, the WiFi signal will be much more powerfuland it will reach devices faster and with more capacity.

You can hide the router cable inside the baseboard. It requires a little work, but it’s worth it.

With the coffee table trick you will be able to increase the speed of your WiFi in a very simple waywhile reducing cuts and slowdowns.