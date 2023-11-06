We show you where to find the Stingsmith and how to improve our weapon to do more damage in Hollow Knight.

In Hollow Knight we have many ways to progress, and it is very necessary to expand our damage at the same time as life and other functions. In the end have more stinger damage It makes our way through all the areas and bosses more quickly, but for this we will first have to find the stingsmith and spend a little geo on those improvements.

Find the Stingsmith and all the stinger upgrades

We will find the Stingsmith in the City of Tears, a really accessible area shortly after starting. We mark the exact location of the scrubber in the image below. Anything you can also rely on the interactive map.

Basically this NPC will improve our sting and with it the damage from our blows with the same. It won’t do it for free, we will always need to have geo on us and materials. We recommend purchasing the first upgrade as soon as possible, as it will make us advance very quickly and is not expensive at all. In the table you see below are all the improvements and their costs.

ImprovementCostSharp Stinger250 geoStylized Stinger800 geos + 1 Pale OreSpiral Stinger2000 geos + 2 Pale OrePure Sting4000 geo + 3 Pale Ore

The Pale Ore is a fairly rare item to obtain, usually in hidden areas, as a reward for defeating certain bosses (Nosk, for example), rescuing a number of larvae or completing the Trial of the Conqueror. There are a total of them, they are not loseable and they are only valid for this, so it is impossible for you to waste them.

After forging the pure Sting, the Stingsmith will come out standing at the edge of the river. He will ask you to cut him with the gun, ending his mission. You can choose to end his life and earn an achievemento Don’t do it and earn another type of achievement latersimply make a save at this point to get the two achievements.

If you need to answer other questions about Hollow Knight, we have a frequently asked questions section.

