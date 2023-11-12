We show you a couple of tips to improve in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the 2023 remake, and dominate all the games to get more kills.

Whether you are a beginner or a more casual player who plays the saga again in the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2023, we are going to review a quite basic series of tips that you have to take into account yes or yes to improve as a player and start winning more games and getting more losses.

Tips to improve in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Below we review several improvement methods, things that cannot escape us, doing emphasis on the map, weapons and above all, practice.

Look at the minimap: Learning the map is an important part, but looking at the minimap is even more important. When an enemy is located, whether by shooting, radar or allied UAV we will see it, always be attentive, the map always gives us many clues.Play with your favorite weapons: We are not talking about the best or most optimal weapons, there will always be better options or more used advantages, but get a weapon that you like and master it. Almost all of them are good options in the right hands, so play the one you like and try raising it too. Even open the gunsmith’s option and modify it, a type of sight or stock may suit you better.Play fast, but safe: This is a dynamic game, and most 6vs6 maps are chaos, appear, kill, die and start again, but as you get to know the maps you will recognize the best points and coverages, play safe and with your head, it is not important to give free downloads.Practice and learn the maps: The reality is that improvement comes from practice and perseverance. Play all the maps and keep your favorites. You also have the shooting gallery, just made for testing weapons, trying it out.

It all comes down to playing many hours, having a comfortable set of weapons and always remembering the field improvements that we have to use them, as well as the streaks. Not all game modes are the same, in the end you have to play with even more brains and try not to die in search and destroy, we are talking about general advice, but I hope they have helped you a little, especially if you have been away from the game for a while. saga.

