The mobile phone has become an essential tool in your daily life. It keeps you connected, allows you to access valuable information and helps you with countless tasks.

However, it is likely that you have experienced the frustration of running out of battery at the wrong time or have even noticed that the autonomy is less effective.

Kewin Charron, a Back Market mobile repair expert, provides valuable advice on the matter. He notes that identifying apps that drain your battery is critical to managing battery consumption and lifespan.

The expert shares some tricks that will allow you to discover which apps are quickly eating up the battery on your Android and iOS device, and how to act in such a situation.

Identify the apps that are consuming the most battery

Getty

To save battery on your device, it is important to know which applications consume it the most.

To do this, the first thing you should do is check the battery usage of your device. If you’re on an iPhone, you can access this information from Settings > Battery and you will see a list of applications with the percentage of battery they have used in the last 24 hours. On Android devices, you can go to Setting > Battery.

If you find an app that surprises you with its high battery consumption, it may be a good idea to delete it if you don’t use it much. Some applications may use more battery than normal due to programming errors. In those cases, it is best to uninstall them.

Control apps running in the background

Another crucial factor in prolonging battery life is controlling apps running in the background. These apps consume energy, even if you are not using them, and make your phone discharge faster.

To avoid this, you can disable the background application refresh option for the most active ones. On Android devices, you can do this in the settings of each app.

On iOS devices, you can choose which apps you want to refresh in the background in Settings, General, and Background Refresh.

Disable GPS and other sensors when not in use

To save battery, it is important to control the use of sensors by applications. Some abuse the GPS or the camera, which consumes a lot of power.

Additionally, having too many widgets or notifications active can also reduce battery life drastically.

Therefore, we recommend that you review the application permissions and deactivate those that are not essential.

On iOS, you can go to Settings and select the app to change permissions. While on Android, you can do it from Settings > Applications and choose an app to view its permissions.

Update applications

Application updates can fix performance issues and bugs that affect power consumption. If you think a specific app is draining your battery more than usual, you can try removing it and see if it makes a difference.

To check if updates are available for your apps, visit the App Store or Google Play on your Android or iPhone device.

Check which apps consume the most power and close them when not in use. Prevent apps from running in the background without your permission.

Disable sensors you don’t need, such as GPS, Bluetooth or WiFi. And keep your apps up to date with the latest updates.