Let’s explain to you how to hide your IP address in calls within the app of WhatsApp, so that the other device has no way of knowing it. This is an option that you can activate in the application settings, and since it is a little hidden, we are going to tell you how to do it. The option is available on both Android and iOS.

Your calls are made through Meta servers. And by activating this option, what you get is that servers mask your IP address and the other person will have no way of knowing, something that will help you protect yourself against possible cyberattacks after making calls with unknown people.

Although WhatsApp messages have end-to-end encryption, something that makes it impossible to intercept the content of the chats, calls made are not protected when they pass through the Meta servers. They are not protected to guarantee maximum quality, although now you have another layer of privacy to add to them while sacrificing a little quality.

Activate IP protection on WhatsApp calls





The first thing you have to do is enter the WhatsApp settings, where you have all the sections where the configuration options are distributed. in here, Click on the section Privacywhich appears second with a lock icon.





Here you can see all the options related to WhatsApp privacy. Once you are inside, you will have to go down completely and click on the option Advanced to go to the new advanced settings.





And when you are in the Advanced section, now you simply have to activate the option Protect IP address from calls. This option will cause the calls to lose a little quality, so whenever you want you will be able to return to them to deactivate it.

