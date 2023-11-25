Because unfortunately, although we would love to have the opportunity to protect them at all times and constantly being with them to know if they are exposed to risks, the reality is that it is something impossible. After all, you never know what type of message or call you may receive in your daily life.

Calculate the risk

The first thing you have to do is think objectively about what level of risk your parents, grandparents, or the person of a certain age you are worried about may be at. Understand the mind of scammers It can be key to having the ability to avoid a complicated situation. It will also be something that will help you when you have to talk to the person in your family.

That said, it’s common for scammers not only to target older people, but to target those who are alone. They know that loneliness at an advanced age can be the driving force that causes risks that they would not have seen coming. Married couples, no matter how old they are, do not usually expose themselves as much to online scams because they are two people and, generally, between the two it is easier to see situations clearly. Furthermore, people who have recently become widows are the ones most at risk, since they are in a delicate situation that scammers take advantage of.

According to studies, there are no traits that make older people more likely to fall for scams. It doesn’t matter the level of education, the way of life, or whether it is an elderly person who has a more active day than usual. Everyone, at some point, is exposed to the same risk, loneliness being more determining which we have talked about. Knowing this can be a good way to give ourselves a wake-up call and start talking more with our parents or grandparents. Healthy communication and letting them know that they can rely on you could be what ends up avoiding a problem.

Talk with your parents

As we say, communication is vital. You are not going to be able to protect your parents on your own, but you need to talk to them and explain everything that happens. However, it is most likely that if you go straight ahead, you will end up finding yourself in a delicate situation. Over the years the role has changed and now it is not your parents who watch over you and warn you, but rather you who do so. Therefore, it is not something that they usually find very funny.

Some specialists say that the best way to open up about this type of risk is to take the initiative and involve this person in some security measure that you adopt on your own. That is, tell your parents if you could enter their phone number so they can receive notifications from your bank, so they can see that it is the most normal thing in the world. It is possible that, by doing so, the next thing you will get is that you will be asked to do the same thing you did at the bank, but in reverse.

Explain what they need to know

Online scams are not the same as stamp scams or other scams that were suffered on the streets. This is a new world that your parents may not be aware of. That is why we must educate them so that they have knowledge and can achieve detect the most frequent situations. For example, explain to them that no bank would ever ask them for credit card numbers or security access codes to their bank accounts. Or that if at any time a family member writes them an SMS asking for money and help, they should talk on the phone immediately to check if it is true or not.

Of course, special emphasis should be placed on being careful when clicking on messages that are received, as such clicks could lead to serious problems on mobile phones or computers. It is also necessary to teach yourself to try to cut off the long conversations that some scammers carry out, since usually the more you talk to a scammer, the more you risk falling into their clutches.

Another good idea while talking to them is try to show them examples the type of scams you are talking about. The good news is that the press is full of cases that you can show them that will help them better understand that this is a real danger.

Help them technologically

It is possible that your parents have a cell phone, but they do not know how to use it excessively or they limit themselves to using WhatsApp and little else. This is quite common, so you, as an experienced and knowledgeable user, should give them a hand to make your devices more protected. It wouldn’t be bad if you installed an application that helps block spam, that you register them on the Robinson List so that their numbers circulate to a lesser extent and that, if it suits them, you can access their Facebook account with them. Possibly they only use the social network to have contact with family or with the intention of playing, but it never hurts to check the profiles to make sure that there are no scammers lurking. The best thing is that you do it with them and that you look at all the contacts one by one together. That way you can detect if there is something strange that you need to be alert for.

And, above all, never stop remembering your loved ones. how important it is to talk anything strange they may come across. Even if they think it is real, they should not forget to tell you about it so that you have the opportunity to verify it.