Since 2011, The good end has become the most anticipated shopping event in Mexico. For the 2023 edition it will be held from November 17 to 20. In it, an endless number of products and services will be offered at prices with easy payment options. Credits can be useful tools to take advantage of this shopping season’s discounts, but you must take certain precautions to prepare your line of credit.

Acquire one or more credits It allows you to organize your finances to be able to buy products in terms adjusted to your profits. Here are some benefits of these services:

It helps you to pay without having to spend a large amount of cash immediately, thus providing financial flexibility. In commercial seasons like The good endthey are usually offered special discounts and bonuses when paying with credit cards.

Monthly purchases without interest which provide greater ease of payment than purchasing in a single payment.

If you plan to use your credits to purchase, follow the following instructions:

Don’t abuse your line of credit! Set a limittry not to compromise your financial stability.

Avoid over-indebtedness: keep in mind that a line of credit is not extra money.

Prepare a budget with your desired products and compare prices and promotions between various suppliers.

Avoid falling into temptations and end up buying things that exceed what you can afford. If you use deferred purchases, Ensure that the useful life of the purchased product is longer than the term of the debt.

Keep track of the number of purchases that you do in months to avoid late fees for non-payment.

These tips are valid for both credit cards and departmental cards.

Should I purchase a departmental card?

Departmental cards They are credits offered by commercial companies for exclusive consumption of products registered in said brand. They are useful for buyers who are in the habit of buying at the chain of stores that issues them. They usually offer:

Discounts on your first purchase. Ease of paying monthly without interest. Exclusive promotions.

It must be taken into account that They can only be used in establishments that belong to that chain.

