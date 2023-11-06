get to Turtonator in Pokémon GO It may be one of the goals to achieve in the game before the end of the year.

Between the incredible experiences at PokéStops and the debut of Mega Garchomp, we may forget to prepare for other catches. These include the Virizion Raid or the fearsome Team GO Rocket.

But one powerful monster that all trainers should have is the flaming Turtonator. Here we will explain how to get it.

How to get Turtonator in Pokémon GO

If you want to get Turtonator in Pokémon GOyou won’t have too many options during this season.

Turtonator can appear as a 3-star Raid Boss during Dark Flames events. This is the best option considering that it is not too difficult, so you will not need company to defeat it.

The second option is to get it as a reward from Research Tasks. This method may take a little longer depending on the tasks and availability of the Pokémon between rewards. The plus side is that you won’t need to spend a Raid Pass.

Still, the most reliable way to get to Turtonator in Pokémon GO It is through Raids. Below you will find all the data necessary to defeat him.

All about Turtonator in Pokémon GO

If you want to get Turtonator in Pokémon GOit will be very good for you to know everything about this dangerous dragon.

Turtonator has Fire and Dragon types, so it is weak to Ground, Rock and Dragon type attacks. On the other hand, it has resistance to Bug, Steel, Electric, Fire and Grass types.

As for its statistics, we know that it has an Attack of 165, a Defense of 215 and HP of 155.

These are the quick moves that Turtonator can learn in Pokémon GO:

Embers (Fire) Spin Fire (Fire)

And these are the charged attacks:

Flamethrower (Fire) Dragon Pulse (Dragon) Flash (Fire)

Can Shiny appear?

Now that you know what it takes to defeat and capture Turtonator in Pokémon GOyou will surely be wondering if it will be possible to get it in its Shiny variant.

The good news is that in this case it will be available. This does not happen regularly, as Pokémon usually debut in their normal forms and Niantic reserves the Shiny variants for future events.

So you shouldn’t miss the chance to capture Turtonator Shiny if you are lucky enough to find him. Keep in mind that its Shiny variant is more difficult to capture. Pokémon GO does not have ways to improve your Shiny odds like in Scarlet and Purple.

And since it is a 3-star Raid, you will not have the Shiny chance increase up to 5% (1/20) of 5-star Raids or higher. Instead, you will have a 0.2% chance (1/500) like in wild encounters.