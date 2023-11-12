Do you want to unlock the Stopper trophy within Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3? We tell you what you should do, step by step, to be able to achieve it easily.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign is not very long, but it does offer a series of interesting trophies or achievements that not many have unlocked. If you are a collector you probably want to get them all.

Well, one of the most elusive is “Plug”a trophy that requires certain skill and reflexes since it consists of shoot the weapon thrown in ‘Critical Point’ before the terrorist grabs it. When does this happen?

How to get the “Stopper” trophy in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

The good thing about this trophy is that it doesn’t have much loss if you know when to complete it. In the mission “Critical Point”the particular “Nothing Russian” of the game, we will have to stop Makarov after his terrorist attack on the Verdansk Stadium.

It is here where we must perform a certain action when we have completed half of this mission. After advancing through the terrified crowd fleeing the terrorists and killing a few in their way, Price, Soap and their team will reach the key moment.

Once you go up to the third floor you will see the entrance to the VIP Suite and this is where you can unlock this trophy. Inside the room you will find some paramedics who are nothing more than Makarov’s men in disguise.

One of those men will call you to help him, but don’t accept and better stay alert very attentive to the two soldiers at the back of the room. The situation becomes tense as Price asks a series of questions and a man on the right will slowly walk towards a gun.

Once he gets it, he will proceed to throw it to his partner and this is where you must Shoot the gun in the air to unlock Stopper. If you do it correctly you will get this trophy or achievement without too much trouble.

