All the steps you must complete to permanently recruit Karlach into your group after having previously eliminated her as part of a mission.

There are a multitude of actions that we can perform in the open world of Baldur’s Gate 3, sometimes bringing us certain unexpected surprises.

And thanks to open world games, we can sometimes find a series of narrative loopholes or playable gaps, which we can take advantage of to obtain better items, weapons or even to keep the occasional additional companion.

And someone has discovered a way to keep all the rewards after killing Karlach and at the same time have the character join the party.

It’s pretty easy to trigger, but few people had thought about it until now, so this way you’ll be able to get the rewards for killing Karlach but still keep her on your team.

How to get the rewards for killing Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 by keeping her alive

As you well know, Wyll’s personal mission requires us to kill Karlach to obtain his rewards, but it is not very smart that in the end we end up eliminating one of the best companions we can end up having in the adventure.

Thanks to this specific sequence of steps, you will be able to keep the character after having eliminated him.

While Wyll is out of the party, you must kill Karlach without speaking to her or the paladins. Then you must return and tell Wyll that you have eliminated Karlach. He now returns to Karlach’s body by lifting her off the ground as far away from the group as possible, so that he doesn’t realize you were there. She returns to the camp and takes the rewards for Wyll’s quest and takes a long rest. Now just make sure Wyll is not in your party. Once again, return to Karlach and recruit her.

It is not clear if this is a bug in the game or the developers have sought this intricate way to keep the character.

