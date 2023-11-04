Google Maps is one of the most complete applications to discover the world. With it you can find out about new interesting places, avoid traffic and jams on the road and it even shows you toll prices.

However, the app has a pretty cool feature called My Maps. With this tool you can create your own maps, so you can save your favorite routes, create travel itineraries, as well as track your visits to clients, etc.

The main feature is to allow you to plot routes, add markers, labels and much more. But given its great options, here we share the 5 most important functions with which you can get the most out of it.

First of all, the first thing you should do is create your own map and you can do it from the Google Maps website. Log in to your account, select the menu at the top left of the screen, select Savedafter in Maps and at the bottom click on Create Map.

Share your maps on Google My Maps

One of the most useful features of My Maps is the ability to share your custom maps with others. Doing so is quite easy, simply access your custom maps and select the icon Share in the toolbar, located at the top left of the panel, under the map title.

It should be noted that one way to spread your map is to send it to specific people, those who have the link, or even members of your organization. You can decide if you give them permission to edit the map or only if they can view it.

drawing tool

To give your custom map a better design, you can use the drawing function that allows you to add visual and textual elements.

With the tool Add line or shapeyou can plot routes between different points of interest and show the distance and direction.

In addition, Add bookmarkis another of the functions available with which you can point out specific locations and give them a name and description.

The goal is for you to create a unique map adapted to your needs.

Search function

To find a place on your personalized map and add it to your routes, you don’t need to know the exact address. You can take advantage of the search function integrated into My Maps.

You just have to type the name of the place in the search bar at the top of the panel, then choose one of the options that appear in the drop-down menu and the place will automatically be added to your map.

The platform will even show you all the information on Google Maps about that place., as well as photos, schedules and reviews. This way you can learn more about the place without leaving your own map.

Customization options

Google My Maps allows you to create personalized maps with style and context. You can customize the points as well as the routes on your own map with different colors and icons.

To do this, you just have to move the cursor over the name of the point in the menu and click on the paint bucket icon that appears on the side.

So you will be able to access a color palette and a variety of dot icons. With these elements you will represent your locations in the way you like best. This not only adds style, but also makes it easier to identify elements on the map.

Embed your custom map on a web page

If you want to embed your custom maps on a web page, it’s easier than you think. To do this, look for the three dots icon at the top right of the map, right next to the map name.

In the context menu select the option Embed on my site. A new pop-up window will open with an HTML code that you need to copy. Then, paste the code where you want the map to appear on your website.