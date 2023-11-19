The remastering will feature new playable content and two new game modes.

The Last of Us Part II comes to PS5 in 2024

After months and months of rumors and a few last hours of leaks, Naughty Dog made The Last of Us Part II Remastered official yesterday. The title is a remastering of the PS4 game exclusively for PlayStation 5 and, although many players think that its graphic or performance improvements do not justify its release, Naughty Dog has added additional new features to attract everyone.

The Last of Us Parte II Remastered will add lost levels, playable sequences removed from the original title which will feature comments from developers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, as well as actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey, to delve deeper into the universe of the saga. As for new game modes, No Return stands out, a roguelike experience with different playable characters, better ones, enemy types…

For now, we know that The Last of Us Part II Remastered can be purchased in three ways. Beyond the standard edition, there will be a W.L.F. Edition which will go on sale in countries like Spain that will include a steelbook with 47 collectible cards, a patch and a set of four pins. However, although the price of both editions is unknown, there is a third option that is cheaper than all of them.

The Last of Us Part II can be purchased for around €30 on PS4there being variations up or down, so the cheaper you find it the better, because Naughty Dog will enable a paid upgrade to get the PS5 version for just €10. In this way, the remastering can be obtained for €40 or even less.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will rescue PS4 games

Remastering a PS4 game on PS5 for 10 dollars/euros is becoming more common than it seems. Gran Turismo 7 arrived on both consoles in this way, while Ghost of Tsushima or Death Stranding received the so-called Director’s Cut with additional content. Players who own the digital version of the game will receive a second version, while those who have a physical copy receive the digital PS5 copy requiring the PS4 disc.

That said, it is only worth mentioning that saved games from The Last of Us Part II on PS4 will be rescued in the PS5 remasteringso players will be able to continue their game or directly access new content for the title that will be released next January 10, 2024.

