Once again, Activision and Burger King have teamed up to promote the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. We explain how you can get the chain’s themed rewards.

In just a few hours, the new Call of Duty will land in stores around the world, closing the modern Modern Warfare trilogy in style. Yes, Activision is already finalizing preparations around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (not to be confused with the original from 2011).

It is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022), which has a somewhat decaffeinated campaign mode, a very complete multiplayer, and the return of the Zombies seen in Black Ops.

As tradition dictates, Activision has already launched the advertising campaign for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. And, once again, Burger King is the best possible partner.

Starting November 7, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 players can get a series of exclusive cosmetics and rewardsand all thanks to this collaboration with Burger King.

Get the Burger Town King skin and more extras

The union of Call of Duty and Burger King is available in 20 countries, including Spainso right now you can get these exclusive rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

In reality, there are two completely valid methods, the first being the most common. It must be said that the promotion is available from November 7, and only for a limited time.

If you want to get these themed rewards (the Burger Town King skin and other extras), you have to buy the special Call of Duty menu in the Burger King hamburger chain, whether on the website, app or physical establishments.

Modern Warfare 3’s special menu is called Brutal 2-meat Bacon. Of course, you should know that, to get all the rewards, you must make two different orders (with said menu).

With your first order, you can get the following: emblem, Burger Town card and one hour of double XP in multiplayer. Of course, to do this you have to redeem the code that comes on the ticket (or email if ordered online).

To complete the series of rewards, you have to place a second order, which also includes this menu. In this case, you will get the following: Burger Town King operator skin and one hour of double XP.

There is an alternative method, which consists of Enter the code CALLOFDUTY in the official Burger King app or website. Of course, it is only valid for orders that exceed 15 euros.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 arrives tomorrow, November 10, at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. Early access to the campaign has been available since November 2, which, honestly, has left us a little cold.

Do you want to try the new Call of Duty? In that case, we recommend taking a look at these articles: The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 class, Requirements and everything you need to know about the PC version, or The criticism that the campaign mode has garnered.