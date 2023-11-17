How to get the Alert Ring, the most useful accessory in Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch, which will warn you of hidden objects and secrets in each room.

Super Mario RPGthe remake of the Super Nintendo classic that never came out in Europe, is now available to everyone on Nintendo Switch, with a remake that modernizes the graphics and some mechanics, but leaves the story and development as it was in 1995.

This means that the worlds are the same, the dialogues too (now translated into Spanish, of course) and everything remains the same… or almost everything: some objects have changed location, specifically one of the most useful in the adventure.

This is the Alert Ring, an accessory that warns you of hidden objects in each room. An object that was more hidden in the original game, but that in the Switch remake of Super Mario RPG you can get almost at the beginning.

How to get the Alert Ring in Super Mario RPG

The Signal Ring (Signal Ring in the original English version, never translated) could be found towards the end of the game on the SNES, but here you can get it in the Mushroom Kingdom itself.

Go to the town item shop, look for the item shop and go down to the basement. There you will have to talk to the Toad, who will automatically give you the alert ring.

This Toad will explain to you that there are chests of invisible items in the world, but with the alert ring equipped, you will see a notification on the screen that will not stop ringing until you have found all the secret chests on each screen.

Yes, for it to work you have to have it equippedOf course.

Super Mario RPG is now on sale on Switch. “It is the perfect combination between the role of the classic Final Fantasy and the wealth of originality and sense of humor of the Mario games.”

“As a remake it falls somewhat short, but for us, who were not able to play it in its original version, it is quite a gift,” we say in our review of Super Mario RPG.