If you want to become invisible with Solid Snake or Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2 (included in the Master Collection compilation), you must follow these steps.

We’re back in 2001. Not really, but it’s a luxury to be able to relive the first adventures of Metal Gear Solid on PC and current consoles. We are talking about Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, the compilation with five classic games from the Konami saga.

We’re waiting for whether the rumored Vol.2 exists or not. At the moment, we are having a blast playing these action and espionage classics.

In the case of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, it is the remastered version of the classic released for PS2which corresponds to the compilation released by Konami for PS3 and Xbox 360 a few years ago.

Solid Snake and Raiden embark on an action and stealth adventure, where we can obtain a series of special items. In this guide, we teach you how to get optical camouflage.

Optical camouflage: how to achieve it

In one section of the story, Solid Snake uses the optical camouflagea little toy that allows us to become invisible. The bad thing is that we can only use it during a specific part of the ship.

Don’t worry, because the optical camouflage can be unlocked to use whenever we want. And not only as Solid Snake, but also as Raiden, with suit number 2.

How can we achieve it? Very easy”: getting dog tags or identification plates. They are the most representative collectible of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and practically forces you to beat the game on all difficulty levels.

Dog tags are items carried by all enemies. However, to obtain them it is necessary to extort them, depending on the difficulty of the game.

To do this, you must apuntarles con L1 (PlayStation) o LB (Xbox), from behind, and then threaten them so that they give us their badge. It is possible to shoot them in the arm, in the leg, or even shoot them in the air.

If you do it right, he will give you the nameplate. It’s easier to do it with Raidenbecause it has more powerful weapons (like the Stinger) that are more intimidating.

To achieve optical camouflage:

Snake: you must get 72 identification plates or dog tags in the ship section. They are half the total number of plates that there are in this section of history, among all the difficulties. Raiden: this is optical camouflage number 2. It is even more difficult, since you have to obtain 121 identification plates or dog tags in the ship section. We can even get Hideo Kojima’s badge if we pick up Snake and drop him… but only on the highest difficulty.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty is one of the five games included in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. It is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, both separately (digital) and in the pack (physical and digital).

