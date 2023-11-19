Get Nintendo Switch Online gratis It can get you out of a bind, especially if you’re traveling or at a meeting and want to show your friends your multiplayer skills.

The subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online Receive special rewards such as exclusive icons, free sample games, and an extensive catalog of classics. But all these benefits come at a price, one that not everyone is convinced to pay.

On this occasion we will tell you everything you need to know about how to get Nintendo Switch Online gratis in 2023.

What is Nintendo Switch Online?

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid subscription that gives you access to the online features of Nintendo Switch games, as well as an ever-expanding catalog of classic games.

Not all games require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to use their online services, but most of them do. The catalog of classics not only includes Nintendo titles, but all kinds of gems from the past of Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, NES and more.

You will only be able to access this huge catalog as long as you have an active subscription to the service. and getting Nintendo Switch Online gratis For a temporary period you can give them a try.

Subscription prices and plans

Nintendo Switch Online It is one of the cheapest services in the video game industry, especially considering everything it offers.

The only ways to join the service are as follows:

Start a trial period. Buy a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Get a free subscription.

To purchase a subscription you will have to choose between several plans.

The individual plan costs $/€19.99 per year, the cheapest annual price among all console services. As a comparison, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold cost more than $69.99/€ per year. It’s true that they have modern games instead of classics, but only a few a month.

However, the best option is to subscribe with the Plan Familiar de Nintendo Switch Online. This costs $/€34.99 per year and allows you to share all benefits with up to 8 other accounts, regardless of whether they are on the same console or not. If you agree with family or friends, each one would be paying less than $5/€ per year.

So it is the cheapest price on the market, and that money goes to maintaining the online game servers. But if you still prefer to get Nintendo Switch Online gratiswhether to try it or get out of a pinch, there is also a way to get it.

How to get Nintendo Switch Online gratis in 2023

At the moment the only way to get Nintendo Switch Online gratis in 2023 it is using the free trial system.

These usually only last a week, but they will allow you to access all the benefits of the service, from online games to the catalog of Nintendo Switch classics.

To start your free trial you just have to access the section Nintendo Switch Online from the eShop and select the “Free trial” option on the left side of the screen. From there you will only have to enter a payment method and confirm the purchase.

Don’t worry, nothing will be deducted as long as you remember to turn off automatic renewal before the seven days are up. This is done from the eShop, entering your account information, selecting the option Nintendo Switch Online and then you choose to cancel automatic renewal. If you are happy with the service, you don’t have to do anything for the plan to renew.

The only problem is that you can only enjoy Nintendo Switch Online gratis once per account, although you can do it with as many accounts as you want. Sometimes you can find offers that allow you to use another 7-day free trial, even if you have already used them in the past. Although at the moment there are none active.

Without a doubt, the best way to have the subscription without worries is with a Family Account, whether with family or friends. Keep in mind that you will spend less than €5 for online per year, which is a luxury in the modern console industry.

PlayStation Plus increased the price of its service and may do so again in the future, so paying for online is only cheaper on PC.