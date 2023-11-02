Nameplates are the main collectibles in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, one of the titles included in the Master Collection compilation.

Surely you are really enjoying Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, the compilation that brings together the first games in the Konami saga. That is to say, the Metal Gear Solid trilogyand the first two Metal Gearboth NES and MSX.

This includes Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Libertya sequel that was battered at the time due to the lack of prominence that Solid Snake had, to the detriment of Raiden.

Many years have passed, and now Sons of Liberty is much more valued. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve already played it on PS2, you’ll surely remember dog tags or identification plates.

They are one of the best collectibles seen in a video game, but they are not easy to obtain. In this Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection guide we explain What are they, how are they obtained and what are they for?.

Dog tags or identification plates

If you’re playing Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, you’re probably wondering what dog tags are. Are a type of collectible that you can get at each level, and that can be exchanged for special items.

Getting them is not particularly difficult, but there are many, and you will also have to play the title at all its difficulty levels to get them all.

To obtain an identification plate, you must extort every enemy. Each guard has a dog tag, and you can exchange them for rewards based on the ones you have obtained.

The first thing you have to do is locate an enemy. As a good spy game (it doesn’t matter if you are Snake or Raiden), you must stalk him without being detected.

Once you’re close enough, undetected, pulsa L1 (PlayStation) o LB (Xbox) to target the enemy.

Now, Press the left stick to lower the weaponand enter the first person mode. The enemy will raise his arms, but perhaps he is not nervous enough.

If the enemy doesn’t give you the badge, you’ll have to try another technique. The difficulty in extorting the enemy depends on the difficulty level and the level you are at.

Can Do the next:

Shoot him in the arm or leg. Shoot into the air. Aim a larger weapon at him, like the Stinger or RGB6.

If you do it right, the enemy will give you his dog tag. Make sure you get them all to get all the items.

Now, we detail all the items that can be obtainedand the number of plates or dog tags you need.

Rewards you can get

Bandana (Solid Snake, infinite ammo): 46 identification plates at the end of the ship level. Silent Camouflage (Solid Snake): 76 identification plates at the end of the ship level. Brown Wig (Raiden, Infinite Ammo): 73 identification plates at the end of the plant section. Stealth Camouflage 2 (Raiden): 121 identification plates at the end of the plant section. Orange wig (Raiden): 170 identification plates upon completion of the plant section. Blue wig (Raiden): 218 identification plates at the end of the plant section.

This is everything you need to know about dog tags in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, included in the compilation of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1.

