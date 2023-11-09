The fastest and most direct procedure for you to obtain several Deva maces in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best one-handed weapon of the entire adventure.

We can obtain a multitude of weapons in our games of Baldur’s Gate 3, some more valuable than others, and specifically we are going to help you get Deva’s mace now.

Not just a mace of Deva in Baldur’s Gate 3but with a little luck we can get a few to equip each of our characters.

It is a more or less quick, direct and even simple procedure, so getting Deva’s mace, the best one-handed weapon in the game, is possible.

So this is the best procedure to get Deva’s Mace in Baldur’s Gate 3and it’s simpler than it seems.

How to get Deva’s mace in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best one-handed weapon in the entire game

We can get this weapon from Act III, and to do so we must go to Baldur’s Gate and specifically we must go exactly through the Basilisk Gate. Through it we must access the Stormshore Tabernacle.

Once inside, we must make a series of offerings to the statues of the gods that we have inside.

This is the key, we must offer around 5000 gold coins to each of the gods, but with different characters.

Once the offering is made, we will obtain the blessing of each deity on the corresponding characters.

When we have made the different offerings with all the characters, we must open a small trapdoor that is next to a shelf with books.

Access to the trapdoor is held by the NPC inside the room and you must steal access from him, and then enter the trapdoor when he is not looking.

Once inside the trapdoor we will enter a kind of dungeon, full of traps that we must deactivate. We continue moving forward, until we reach a room full of chests.

Now we must open these chests, one for each of the characters who have previously made the offering.

In this way, each of the characters who open the chest will be cursed.

Now we return to the camp to dispel these curses, and for each curse dispelled, an enemy will appear that we must defeat and who will subsequently release both the money that we offered in the offering, as well as a weapon.

You can, for example, remove the curse with the dark heart, and as you dispel the curses on the cursed characters, an enemy will appear that you will have to defeat.

Leave dead enemies on the ground and don’t even think about searching them after death. because we are not interested.

The idea is that we go to sleep, and the next day, in the place where the bodies of the enemies were, we will find both the money that we originally offered in the offering, as well as some weapons, among which there would be several units of the Mace of Deva.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity from Larian.