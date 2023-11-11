We show you everything you need to know about COD Points, the premium currency of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, necessary to purchase certain exclusive store items or passes.

The payment currency and with a real money cost are the COD Points in the latest Call of Duty and Warzone juicesthis includes the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In case you are not very up to date and do not know this special currency, we will tell you how to get them, how many we can get for free and what we can get with them.

These COD Points were already applied years ago Activision for buy store items, bundles, battle passes and many other things, being the premium currency for your updated Warzone and other recent titles

The truth is that You have to check out to get these pointsit is inevitable, but we have a very small quantity we can get for free playing a lot.

Among the prizes or rewards of each season pass, players can get up to 300 COD Points. Pass progress is shared between MW2, MW3, and Warzone.

To buy these points we can access the virtual game store oa digital stores like Battle.net and Steam on PC, PS Store on PS4 and PS5 or Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

200 COD Points: for 1.99 euros.500 COD Points: for 4.99 euros.1,100 COD Points (10% extra): for 9.99 euros.2,400 COD Points (20% extra): for 19.99 euros.5,000 COD Points (25% extra): for 39.99 euros.9,500 COD Points (26% extra): for 74.99 euros.13,000 COD Points (30% extra): for 99.99 euros.21,000 COD Points (40% extra): for 149.99 euros.

Ready to spend you can buy the 1,100 points to buy the battle pass directlyif you are going to play a lot it is the most useful, also with the same points that we earn in the pass (1,400) you can always pay the next pass, very similar to Fortnite in case it serves as a guide. If you want advancing any level in the pass will cost you 100 COD Points per level.

