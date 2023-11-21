We show you where to get all the completely free perks or bonuses in zombie mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

During zombies mode we will need to be prepared for everything and some passive upgrades They can make us very strong during the game in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. We talk about the cola cans (Perk-a-Cola)a classic also the different zombie game modes of the entire saga, and in this case they are available again so we are going to show you where to get these Free bonuses for the map and its effects.

These bonuses represented as drinking cans are Passive skills that we can unlock for our game in zombie modespecifically, from the moment we drink the can, but only valid for one game. With this said, let’s quickly review how many they are and their effects.

All bonuses or perks

We will can get many of these perks totally free for the Urzikstan mapin different locations that we actually mark in the image below.

Unfortunately it will not be that easy, and you have to carry out a little secret task to get each bonus. Each one and its effect, as well as obtaining it, are described below.

Deadshot Daiquiri (Sector I3)Obtaining: throw an explosive inside the highest window of the churchEffect: Improved aiming and range against enemies. Increases critical damage rate.Death Perception (Sector E2)Obtaining: fly and go through the 3 circular statues.Effect: Enemies, chests, resources and items are revealed much more easily.Elemental PopEffect: Each bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random ammo modification effect, such as burn or poison.Juggerny (Sector C3)Obtaining: throw a Molotov or termite into the bonfireEffect: increases maximum healthPhD Flopper (Sector H7)Obtaining: Jump from the top of the mansion roof into the pool.Effect: Immunity against damage from falls. You cause an explosion by jumping into water or falling from a height, the damage and radius depend on the height.Quick Revive (Sector H5)Obtaining: Stop in front of one of the signs on the road, when you hear laughter, run as far as you can to the next sign, a few meters ahead.Effect: reduces the delay time for health regeneration by 50%. Reduces the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.Speed Cola (Sector D2)Obtaining: perform a vehicle jump from the ramp.Effect: increases weapon reload speed.Stamin-Up (Sector D7)Obtaining: Run and climb the stairs to the top of the skyscraper.Effect: increases running and sprint speed.Tombstone Soda (Sector G7)Obtaining: Climb to the roof of an unfinished building, stand in the corner (indicated on the map) and with a sniper rifle with a scope aim at Mr. Pix who is sitting on a tower crane. Ping while looking at him and he’ll scare you. With that I would be,Effect: upon dying, you create a tombstone at that location, which contains your inventory the next time you respawn.

Finally we leave you with a video, in case the written explanation is not enough.

