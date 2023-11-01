Ahavarion, Lycander’s Spear is one of the most important unique legendary weapons in Diablo 4 Season 2. We tell you why, what it does, and how you can get it.

Diablo 4 season 2 It has given us a good helping of content. Among the new features are a few unique legendary items that will turn your character into something truly powerful and in some cases, even broken.

Therefore, today we come to talk about one of them, Ahavarion, Lycander’s Spear, a Diablo 4 item that you must get if you want to boost your class. We tell you everything you need to know:

How to get Ahavarion, Lycander’s spear in Diablo 4

To obtain this Ahavarion, Lycander’s spear in Diablo 4 season 2 you will have to be patient since its appearance rate is very, very low. It can be obtained by killing monsters of level 85 or higher.

Luck will be your best ally in this complicated undertaking, although you can try to kill Duriel, the most important boss of the Season of Blood to try to obtain this unique legendary by defeating him.

Apart from its name, the most important evidence that you are facing this unique legend is this description: The angel Lycander left us a part of his power in this spear. I need no more proof to know that she still watches over us.” —Argoysni Oracle

Why is this weapon powerful? Basically their numbers speak for themselves. Ahavarion, Lycander’s spear is bestiality which you should equip if you have a sorcerer or druid character. We leave you with their statistics:

1.711 DPS (1,369 – 2,053) damage per hit 1.00 attacks per second (Slow) +25.0% damage to enemies affected by crowd control +35.0% damage +20.0% attack speed +16.0% critical hit chance Stroke of luck: Up to +28.0% chance to Stun You gain a random sanctum effect for (10.0 – 20.0 s) after killing an elite enemy. It can only occur once every 30s.

