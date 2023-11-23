Next year the Euro 2024 will be held in Germany, and it is expected that EA Sports FC 24 will capture all the excitement of this competition… also in Ultimate Team.

As it’s usual, EA Sports FC 24 He is up to date with all the news in world football. Above all, taking into account the large community of players that it has Ultimate Teamnow also available in its entirety in the Nintendo Switch version.

Since its arrival at the end of September, the new ”FIFA” has received different campaigns from UT, from Avant-garde to FC Pro Live, without forgetting the Prime Gaming rewards.

You already know that next summer the Euro 2024 Championship, officially known as UEFA EURO, takes place in Germany, and it is very possible that we will have an independent game mode in EA Sports FC 24.

Even a campaign for Ultimate Team has already been leaked, which allows you get a Euro 2024 themed card for EA Sports FC 24… completely free.

Get a free UEFA EURO card

Electronic Arts has not announced it yet. However, a new themed campaign for Ultimate Team has been leaked, which will be available in EA Sports FC 24 until after Christmas.

The leak comes from the account Donk on Twitter/X, which usually previews future Ultimate Team promotions and campaigns.

The approaching Euro 2024 in Germanyand that is why EA Sports is already preparing different events to celebrate the top European competition at the national team level.

Very soon, all EA Sports FC 24 players will be able to claim one of six UEFA EURO themed cards for FREE.

You don’t need to do anything. You just have to wait for the campaign to be available. It is valid for all versions of the game, and of course you will not have to pay anything.

The only requirement is play EA Sports FC 24 (with your EA account) before next January 16. This is similar to Haaland’s 87-rated campaign, which was available until November 1.

These are the six cards available in the UEFA EURO promotion:

Federico Chiesa (Italy) Ousmane Dembélé (France) Jack Grealish (England) Álvaro Morata (Spain) Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands) Florian Wirtz (Germany)

EA Sports FC 24 is available from September 29 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Right now, on the occasion of Black Friday 2023, The game is discounted on most platformsso don’t miss the opportunity.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? In that case, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to claim Prime Gaming rewards in November 2023, How to increase the budget in Career mode, Best very cheap signings, or Best tactical visions for Career mode.