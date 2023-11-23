The three permanent abilities that you probably left out in Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3, which are essential for the rest of the adventure.

In a world as immense as the one that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers us, it is quite likely that we will end up missing secondary missions, but also a series of permanent improvements.

In fact, there is no need to wait for the more advanced acts, because in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3 We have three permanent upgrades that most players are missing.

We talked about the permanent instrument interpretation improvements, the improvement of more attack rolls and the improvement of speaking with the dead that you will surely want to obtain.

So we give you all the details so you can Unlock these three permanent upgrades in Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3because you’re going to need them later.

How to get 3 permanent upgrades in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 that you may have missed

Permanent improvement of interpretation with instruments

We will find this improvement in the druid camp, and we must go exactly to the area where we see several druids performing a ritual.

We skirt this ritual, and talk to the secondary character named Alfira and who is playing an instrument.

We must select the following lines of dialogue:

What tune is that you’re singing? Are you OK? Let’s see if I can help. Pass me the lute, we can play together. (Interpretation) Play with her. (you must get a roll of 15 points) (Interpretation). Accompany her with the lute. (you have to get a roll of 10) Don’t worry, cry as much as you need to.

After that you will receive the Lihala lute.

And you will see that in the skills bar you will have the option to play the instruments.

Permanently improved more attack rolls

We must go to the Goblin camp and look for a huge oak door guarded by a large goblin.

Continue through the “Shattered Shrine” until you locate a room called “Bloody Shrine” with an NPC in the background.

Before you talk to the NPC, you need to read the book on the table.

After that, talk to the character at the back of the room and you must select the following lines of dialogue:

what do you mean? She hoped that a Loviatar faithful would like pain. I’ve seen your book, let me try some of those techniques. Grab the hand axe, don’t hold back.

Put on something that gives you protection because you must withstand three hits from the NPC.

Now we must choose the “interpretation” options and we must make up to three rolls of the dice.

On the first roll you must score a minimum of 5 and on subsequent rolls a minimum of 10 points.

After this, we will receive the +2 improvement on all rolls, but it will be activated as long as we have less than 30% life.

Permanent upgrade to talk to the dead

Head to the withered village, and we find a kind of destroyed bar, and we must locate a trapdoor through which we must sneak.

Once inside, we must solve a small puzzle to move one of the shelves that hide a secret passage.

Advance through this secret area until you reach an area with a garden and some coffins. Go through there until you find a “decorated mirror” with which you must interact.

In the first dialogue option select what you want, but in the second dialogue option you must select the intimidation option.

After making a successful dice roll, you can go through the mirror, and in the next room you have to open the closed door that hides a book of the dead, but you see that you need a stone to open it.

So keep it in inventory.

Now you must leave the dungeon and we go to the opposite side from where we entered through the trapdoor before.

We enter another house that has a kind of floor with cobwebs that you must burn to enter the lower part.

Once at the bottom you must break one of the walls that you have in that same room and in the next area you must go to the other end until you find a large red spider.

You must defeat this giant spider mini boss, and then collect the stone of the dead that will allow us to open the book.

Once you have the stone, interact with the book and you will see a new option that will allow you to open it.

Now you must open the ancient tome, but first we must pass three high-score saving throws, so don’t forget to save first.

After this we will obtain the permanent ability to speak with the dead.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity from Larian.