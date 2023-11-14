One way to improve the performance of your iPhone is to free up space in RAM, which temporarily stores the data that your phone needs to run the applications you use.

When RAM fills up, your computer has to work harder to access that data, which causes it to slow down. Therefore, it is advisable to close the apps that you are not using or restart your device from time to time.

One way to optimize the iPhone and its performance is by freeing up RAM. This way, you give your phone more space so it can process new tasks more efficiently and quickly.

This can help resolve issues like slow interface, long loading times, and apps closing on their own. Additionally, your computer will be less likely to freeze or crash.

This is how you can free up RAM memory on your iPhone

Apple

The easiest way to clean the RAM memory on iPhone is to perform a quick reboot. The method depends on the type of model you have.

If you have an iPhone with Face ID, that is, from iPhone X and higher versions, you must press and hold the volume down button and the side button at the same time.

When the power off slider appears, drag it to the right to turn off your iPhone. Wait about 30 seconds and turn the device back on.

On the other hand, if you have an iPhone with Touch ID, you just have to hold the side button until the slider appears. In the case of the first generation iPhone SE, you must press the top button.

In addition to perform a quick rebootthere are other things you can do to help free up RAM memory on your iPhone.

Close the applications that you are not using, since when they are open they consume RAM. Also, deactivate notifications from apps you don’t need and keep your phone updated to the latest version of iOS.

If after doing all of the above, your iPhone is still running slow, you may need to free up storage space or change the battery. To do this, contact Apple technical support.