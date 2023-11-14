The procedure you need to do to rescue Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3 and then what you need to do to finally recruit him.

We can recruit a series of companions in our games of Baldur’s Gate 3, and one of those that you will surely want to add to your team as soon as possible is good old Halsin.

Unfortunately, in order to add Halsin to our team in Baldur’s Gate 3 First we have to rescue him and he is in the Goblin camp.

In the Goblin camp, we have more than 50 enemy Goblin creatures, who will not hesitate to attack us if we try to rescue Halsin, but there are several strategies.

So we tell you What is the best procedure to find and recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3one of the best companions we consider you can get on the adventure.

How to find and recruit Halsin the druid in Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the best companions

As we said, we find exactly Halsin in the Goblin camp, basically heading to the right when you reach the main throne room and then passing the guards just inside the door.

So first go to the Goblin camp, then go to the destroyed Sanctuary below the camp where the Goblin leaders are, and it is advisable to enter by sneaking or talking, but never fighting.

Now we have to approach the central throne area where the priestess is waiting for you, and then turn towards the northeast.

Then you have to find three goblins and you must go to the door behind them.

With this you enter the area that interests us, and you will see that there are several cages, and in one of them there is a bear and several goblins throwing stones at it. The bear is exactly Halsin who has transformed.

There are different procedures to free Halsin, but in all of them you have to fight, and obviously you have to side with the bear.

When you have eliminated all the goblins in the area, as long as none have escaped, you will not alert the rest.

Otherwise, you will have to continue fighting when you leave this area, although luckily Halsin would already be on our side and is a powerful ally.

How to recruit Halsin

But one thing is for him to join us in a specific battle and another is to recruit him.

In order to recruit him you have to defeat all the goblin leaders in the adventure and also eliminate all the dangers that threaten the refugees in Emerald Grove.

After that, he will join us at the camp, and to be definitively a member of the group, you must reach Act II and complete his associated secondary mission.

Once he is a complete partner, you can even unlock his romantic story, although that is another story.

