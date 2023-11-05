During Buen Fin it is common to find poorly labeled products, whether they have a discount and the establishment or commercial store does not want to make it valid or that there was some error in the promotion, as well as a price error or misleading advertising.

In these situations, clients have consumer rights that protect and protect them, Therefore the announced amount must be made valid.

Where to file your complaint?

If this happens to you inside or outside the Good End 2023 period, You can file a complaint with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), which takes care of consumer rights.

It is necessary that you go in person to the Consumer Defense Office (ODECO) closest to your home, where they will ask you to present the following:

Your name and address. Official identification Contract, receipt or proof of purchase. Name and address of the supplier, if it does not appear on the receipt, indicate the place where it can be located. Description of the good or service that is claimed and the description of the facts that gave rise to the complaint. Printed complaint receipt form.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions