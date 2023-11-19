Super Mario RPG has a new secret location, a casino where you can play mini-games and get some useful items: we explain how to find the casino.

Super Mario RPGthe remake of the Super Nintendo classic that never came out in Europe, is now available to everyone on Nintendo Switch, modernizing the graphics and some mechanics, but leaving the story and development as it was in 1995.

Therefore, the worlds, dialogues or screens are (almost) always the same, including the secondary missions, such as Grate Guy’s casino, which is now, for the first time in Spanish, called Bufoncio casino.

In this Super Mario RPG guide we explain how to enter the secret casino in Super Mario RPG and what you can find there.

How to enter the secret casino in Super Mario RPG

Bufoncio’s casino is a secret area where you can play three mini-games: a “slot machine” to match symbols, a memory game, and a game of chance in which you can get coins and also a Star Egg.

To open it you will have to search in the Jewish Valley the area where there is six pipe piranha plant.

Defeat the piranha plant above to enter a secret area, where there is a Chain Chomp. When doing so, stand where the Chain Chomp was and jump three times to reveal a secret platform.

You have already found the casino, but now you must find a Access card. If you have not achieved it, you must return to the Costarugo Tower and climb again until you go up some stairs and find the juggler at the top Cuchincio.

Talk to him and complete his minigame: you must guess his minigame of guessing where the yellow ball falls 12 times in a row so that he gives you the key, which is the entrance to his brother’s casino.

With it you can return to the casino and enter, where you can play those three mini-games.

Super Mario RPG is now on sale on Switch. “It is the perfect combination between the role of the classic Final Fantasy and the wealth of originality and sense of humor of the Mario games.”

“As a remake it falls somewhat short, but for us, who were not able to play it in its original version, it is quite a gift,” we say in our review of Super Mario RPG.