loading…

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has had many controversies. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The pause was approved on Tuesday evening, announced on Wednesday and expected to temporarily halt the war on Thursday morning.

But the fighting did not stop and instead intensified.

Aerial bombardment continues, supporting Israeli forces attempting to approach the center of Gaza City ahead of the ceasefire.

Hamas fighters carried out ambushes to take out as many tanks and armored personnel carriers as possible before a ceasefire halted all military activity for 96 hours.

The past two days have been perhaps the most tense for fighters on both sides since the start of the ground campaign.

“Military historians have written a lot about the anxiety, stress, expectations, hopes, mental pressure and real fear that soldiers experienced in the hours before the armistice or armistice,” said Zoran Kusovac, an expert on Middle East geopolitics and war, reported by Al Jazeera .

In all wars, wherever and however they are fought, no soldier wants to be the last casualty before his weapons fall silent. When they hear the news of an imminent break, their natural reaction is to relax, lighten up on efforts, as they will immediately cease all activity.

Instead of letting that happen, their officers – following orders and pressure from their respective civil authorities – pushed them to continue operations for another day, two or three more days. The soldiers, who were also unit commanders, hated having to do this, because they knew the impact such orders would have on troop morale, but they could not disobey their superiors.

The tense anticipation of Zero Hour when they would, at least temporarily, lay down their arms, was almost certainly the most tense moment of their military careers.