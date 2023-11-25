Suara.com – Long awaited, WhatsApp finally officially presents the message editing feature in the application. You can fix typos quickly, here’s how to edit WhatsApp messages that have been sent.

This new WhatsApp feature allows users to edit messages that have been sent, either to correct typos, add information, or change the contents of the message as a whole.

Unfortunately, the WhatsApp message editing feature is only available for regular text messages. Messages for photos, videos, or other types of media cannot be edited. No need to worry, here’s how to edit WhatsApp messages that have been sent easily and quickly.

How to edit WhatsApp messages that have been sent

Open the WhatsApp application Open the conversation containing the message you want to edit Press and hold the message you want to edit Tap Edit Make the changes you want Tap Save to send the edited message

Later, the recipient of the message will receive information that the sender has made edits to the message. Here are some things you need to know about the WhatsApp message editing feature.

You can only edit a message within 15 minutes of sending. Edited messages will be marked ‘Edited’ Recipients can see the date and time of the original message and the edited message

Easy and fast, that’s how to edit WhatsApp messages that have been sent. Good luck!