We show you the best strategy to defeat Xero, one of the seven dream warriors of Hollow Knight, and all its rewards.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat Xero, a boss necessary to reach the true final boss, as he is one of the seven dream warriors. We will find it west of the Rest Landsbut only after having obtained the Dream Sting, mandatory for this class of enemies, and also obtainable in this same area.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

Strategy to defeat Xero

Despite what his presence and the narrative load of this character imposes in the game, the battle is not very complex, we will not have too many skills at this point and it will only take a few hours, so for beginners it can be somewhat hard. . Xero only has one attack:

Stingers: Xero makes appear two luminous stingers. As he floats through the sand, Xero will constantly launch the Stingers at our location and then return them to their place. He launches a stinger every 1-2 seconds. Making contact with the stinger while it is returning to its place does damage as well. When he loses half of his health Xero will create two more stingers and will increase the attack speed, this is the point where we have to be more careful.

If you want to heal, do it right after dodging a stinger. and move quickly to the opposite side of the boss, we will have just enough time. You can use fast forward to dodge and move through the sand The rest of the improvements for the stinger or life would be luxurious for combat. With this and patience during the fight you will have it done, maybe not the first time, but try it.

Our reward for defeating Xero are the following:

100 Essence (can be exchanged with the Seer). An entry in the Hunter’s journal.

