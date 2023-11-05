We show you how to defeat the Mawlek Incubator easily in Hollow Knight, an optional boss but one that gives us a great reward.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the Mawlek Incubator, an optional boss, not very complicated. We can find at the Forgotten Crossroads, in a secret room with the Mantis Claws; Also how a mini-boss of the Colosseum of Fools can be useful to us for the reward, not much more.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

How to defeat the Mawlek Incubator

The Mawlek Incubator is an enemy that really It has only four attacks. Among those is a jump, used to reposition On most occasions, when it does so we will have a gap to sneak to the other side, underneath it. We even have room to heal. Also if we get closer He may seek to hit us hand to hand, with a cut.

On the other hand, it can also release small spits of harmful droplets or vomit that ends up covering half the room. It is possible to jump over it to go to the other side, you may try it in this case.

The best thing to do is to hit it and quickly dodge backwards. If it is going to attack you, it will raise its legs. It is easy to hit it twice at those moments. Look for those kinds of exchanges all the time and the fight will be yours. Play patiently, it’s really easy to kill him.

Our final reward will be a mask fragment, very useful for extending our maximum life.

If you need to answer other questions about Hollow Knight, we have a frequently asked questions section.

