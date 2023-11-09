We show you the strategy and attacks to easily defeat the God Tamer in Hollow Knight.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the God Tamer,a boss optional, part of the Colosseum of the Fools. We can find it in the Colosseum, northeast of the Kingdom’s Edgethere we can access three different tests, this boss belongs to the Test of the Fools, which costs 800 geo its unlocking, but we can earn 2700 as a reward

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

Strategy to defeat the God Tamer

This is a double boss, but we can eliminate one if we do it right, there are two: warrior (600 health) y beast (500 health). And we defeat the beast first the God Tamer will surrender and the combat will end, however, by killing the warrior first, the beast is released and the combat continues. Below we review its main attacks:

Jump (warrior attack): He will jump into the air and prepare his spear downwards, he will lower his spear upon landing, similar to a dive. The tamer will start with this attack when entering the arena but will repeat it a lot.Unroll (beast attack): It will roll into a ball and roll all over the sand and when it reaches the wall it will bounce into the air and try to land on us. It is not affected by stinger damage in this state, only spells.Throw (beast attack): The Beast will spit stains of infection towards us, these projectiles travel in three groups. One group falls right in front of the Beast, another on the other side of the arena, and the third in the middle of the arena. The stains will linger on the floor for a few seconds, so be careful.

For this fight it is advisable to come with all the possible damage and health improvementsthe trials of the Colosseum are from the last phases of the game, so we should have a very wide arsenal of spells as well.

Our reward for defeating the God Tamer are the following:

An entry in the Hunter’s diary

