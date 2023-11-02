We show you the best strategy to easily kill the False Knight in Hollow Knight, possibly your first challenge.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the False Knightpossibly the first big boss you meet in the gamewithin the forgotten crosses, the first area of ​​the game. This is precisely why it is not the most complicated boss, it is quite simple, especially if we have already faced other insects with clubs.

Let’s see the enemy’s movements and the strategy to kill him easily.

How to defeat the False Knight

We are facing a quite large and burly enemyThe truth is that it is difficult to go over it, so if you dodge, always go backwards. During the first seconds of battle, he will strike with his mace and will make great leaps towards us, many of those times carrying the mace. You can quickly go under between those jumps if you run out of space.

We will have to hit him enough times so that he falls and exposes his face., then we attack him with everything. Always after that moment he will start hitting his club left and right, very quickly. Which causes small bombs to fall from above. Either you stand to the side to avoid the bombs hitting you, or you hit them to redirect them to their position.

From that first anger, whenever you charge a lot the mace blow will make a couple of bombs go off again, in addition to a white blast will come out of the ground from the impact what you have to dodge yes or yes jumping. After this the fight is to repeat what was said, step back to avoid the blows and little by little we hit him until we knock him down.

