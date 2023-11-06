We show you how to defeat the Collector in Hollow Knight, a hidden boss, necessary for 100% and that grants very good rewards.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the Collector, a hidden boss, optional, but that gives us very good rewards. We can find locked in the Tower of Lovewhich can only be accessed with the Key of Lovewhat It is located in the Queen’s Gardens. The tower itself can be accessed between Kingdom’s Edge and City of Tears.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

Strategy to defeat the Collector

The collector is a boss with enough life, but it has very simple mechanics in battle, we will focus on killing small enemies rather than hitting him. One of his main attacks will be jump to the roof and throw glass jars at us, which contain enemies. The jugs will break when they touch the ground and when doing so will make 1 of 3 enemies appear: Flyvengers, Baldurs or Aspid Hunters. When he has a third of his life left he will throw two to three jugs at us, which can mean many enemies in our path.

Kill the enemies little by little and whenever you see a gap, attack them, the collector really has few attacks of his own as such. And if you already have some improvements to your sting and life, which would be optimal, it will be very simple for you.

This boss will use jumping a lot to move around the room and try to attack us. Meanwhile will look for the grip and will launch for you, you can see it coming, it is predictable, if you avoid it the attack is very punishable. In fact, by hitting him quite a bit you can leave him stunned for a few secondswhich allows for a couple of extra hits

Our reward for the battle is very good, the Collector’s mapwhich indicates the location of all larvae or worms on the map, plus 3 other larvae that he had lying around. With this, everything is about the Collector.

